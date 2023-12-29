Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,535 shares during the quarter. Rush Enterprises accounts for 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 891.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 543.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

