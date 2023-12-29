3,246 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $452.93. The stock had a trading volume of 239,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,698. The stock has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $447.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

