Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $48.04 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,962 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 21,280 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.2% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $48,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE EOG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.35. 356,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.53 and its 200-day moving average is $124.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

