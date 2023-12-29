Solidarity Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,040 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.7% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.54. 2,166,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,855,727. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.