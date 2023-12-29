Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $468.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $465.40 and a 200 day moving average of $456.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $515.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

