Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

