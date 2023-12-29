Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $243.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.18. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $228.62 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

