Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises approximately 1.3% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $243.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.18. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $228.62 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

