Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Sells 8,044 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 358,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $26,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $82.72. 266,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,443. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

