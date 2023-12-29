Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,886 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,406,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 2.9% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Microchip Technology worth $109,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 207,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 95,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 30,291 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.85. 450,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average is $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

