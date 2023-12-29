Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 8,432 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,953 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the period. Shell makes up approximately 6.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $35,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,115 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth $6,567,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 15.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

SHEL opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

