Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816,096 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Ciena by 26.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,286,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,119,000 after purchasing an additional 907,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ciena by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ciena by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,838,000 after purchasing an additional 424,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 8.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,744,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,741,000 after purchasing an additional 294,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.08. 149,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,855. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $54.25.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $197,135.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,646,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,163 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

