BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $812.63. 48,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,384. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $715.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $697.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

