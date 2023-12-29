Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 254 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $756.43. 111,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,410. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $536.77 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $298.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $679.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $669.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

