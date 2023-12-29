Slow Capital Inc. Raises Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 566,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,690,000 after purchasing an additional 137,538 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 222,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 75,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 24,298 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $84.05. The stock had a trading volume of 376,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,738. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.16. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

