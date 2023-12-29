Wealthspring Capital LLC Decreases Stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. EVe Mobility Acquisition makes up 1.0% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.33% of EVe Mobility Acquisition worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVE. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the first quarter worth $504,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 511,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 211,800 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 472,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,391,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 218.1% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 629,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 431,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,167. EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

About EVe Mobility Acquisition

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.

