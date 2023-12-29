AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC) Shares Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report) by 120.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. AlphaTime Acquisition accounts for about 1.0% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.61% of AlphaTime Acquisition worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATMC. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,043,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,477,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,967,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATMC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

AlphaTime Acquisition Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

