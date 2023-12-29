Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CEVA by 36.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in CEVA by 28.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in CEVA in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. 5,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,634. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $546.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CEVA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CEVA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on CEVA

About CEVA

(Free Report)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.