Lindenwold Advisors INC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.4% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $593.57. 458,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,901. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $588.46 and a 200 day moving average of $543.90. The stock has a market cap of $270.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.