Solidarity Wealth LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Solidarity Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. VanEck Oil Services ETF comprises about 1.2% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OIH stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.00. The company had a trading volume of 58,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,390. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.71. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $246.04 and a one year high of $364.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.