Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 40.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $785,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.05. The stock had a trading volume of 112,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,441. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.56.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

