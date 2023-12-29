ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 2.1% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 99,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in ServiceNow by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $702.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $651.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $720.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

