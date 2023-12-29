Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital makes up 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Victory Capital worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 135.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 78.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 85.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Price Performance

VCTR stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $35.21.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $209.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 25.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

