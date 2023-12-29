ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,765 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 3.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $40,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $599,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE COP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.85. 599,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,360. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.45.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

