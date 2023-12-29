Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Sells 159,741 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,741 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 415,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,959,000. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.95 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average is $75.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

