Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $399.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.44 and a 200 day moving average of $395.90. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.