Focused Investors LLC Has $147.89 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Focused Investors LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,810,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 5.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $147,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 152.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 360,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 539,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,034,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 44.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 222,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,212,000 after buying an additional 68,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average is $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

