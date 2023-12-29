Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $31,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.96. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $184.18.
Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.92.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Jack Henry & Associates Profile
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
