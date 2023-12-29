Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 222 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $128.34 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.45. The company has a market capitalization of $139.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.