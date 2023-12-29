Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 1.3% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $143.06. The company had a trading volume of 103,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.50 and a 200-day moving average of $130.37. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $144.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

