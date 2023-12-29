JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 247 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 82.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 46,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 20,904 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $103.22. The stock had a trading volume of 53,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,296. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

