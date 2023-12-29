Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $349.95. The company had a trading volume of 231,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,947. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $355.38. The company has a market cap of $219.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.02.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

