SFG Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.05. 435,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,736. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

