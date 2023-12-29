Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 86,686 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,686 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $15,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISV. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DISV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 242,843 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

