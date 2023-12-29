JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $9.65 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,623,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,065 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,036,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $385,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $475.69. The stock had a trading volume of 31,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,902. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $450.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $478.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $9,768,983. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.56.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

