Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Reduces Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned about 0.11% of Peoples Bancorp worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 29.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $34.28. 12,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,577. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $116.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.95 million. Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,871 shares in the company, valued at $969,515.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $29,710.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at $465,129.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,515.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

