Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 190 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 309,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 815.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.3 %

AMN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.33. 46,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,990. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $113.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.73.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile



AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

