Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Evanson Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,871,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $64,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,067,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,552,000 after acquiring an additional 47,732 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,648,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 689,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DFAX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 74,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,242. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

