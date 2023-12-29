Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 422,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,498. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

