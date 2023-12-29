U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 129,795 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,642,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.63. 1,384,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,059,333. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

