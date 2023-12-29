Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Purchased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned about 0.21% of Village Super Market worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Village Super Market in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 234.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 130,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Village Super Market in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Village Super Market Price Performance

Shares of VLGEA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. 4,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $385.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.30.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $553.81 million during the quarter.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

