Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 167.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 779.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 91.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 104,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

ORI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

