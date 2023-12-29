Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 233,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 345,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,308. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

