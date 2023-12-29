Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 1,485 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 207,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 95,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 30,291 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $90.43. 286,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,444. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.88.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

