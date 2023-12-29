Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases 519 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 616,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.06. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,858. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

