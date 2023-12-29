Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for 1.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,438,966,000 after purchasing an additional 170,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nucor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $173.92. The company had a trading volume of 156,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,524. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

