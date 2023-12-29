Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) is Accel Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up 6.2% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.50% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,962. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

