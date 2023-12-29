Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Cut by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.21. 105,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $289.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.97. The company has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

