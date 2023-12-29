Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases 1,805 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 5,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 599.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 18,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $109.42. The stock had a trading volume of 517,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,740. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.56.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

