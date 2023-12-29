Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.9% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $5,143,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8,260.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,781,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,185,807. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $179.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

